Union Parish School District delays the start of the 2021-22 school year

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish School District has decided to delay the start of classes for nearly a month.

The school district has announced this on their main website and their Facebook page.

According to the school, classes will be delayed until September 7, 2021.

The school district says parents can expect to get calls from their students teachers in the coming days about this delay.

