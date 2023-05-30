All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On May 25, 2023, deputies of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance in the Downsville community of Point. According to authorities, the caller reported that a male subject allegedly made threats to shoot them and burn their home down. Officials also learned that the male subject allegedly caused a disturbance in the roadway.

Deputies arrived in the area and quickly located the male subject, who was identified as 29-year-old Dustin Ellis Roberts. According to deputies, the victim advised that Roberts made verbal threats to shoot them and burn down their home.

According to Roberts, he was angry at them because they accused him of burglarizing a residence. The investigation further revealed that Roberts stood in the roadway, screamed profanities at the victim, and allegedly shoved them at one point.

Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center, where he was booked for Communicating False Information of Planned Arson, Simple Assault, Simple Battery, and Disturbing the Peace with Loud and Profane Language.

His bond was set by a 3rd District judge at $15,000.