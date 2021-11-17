Union Parish Library damaged after a truck crashes into it overnight

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the late night hours of Tuesday November 16, a vehicle crashed into the Union Parish Library on W Jackson Street, causing extensive damage.

In a post on the library’s Facebook they advised that the library will be closed today as they recover from the accident. However, they will still be able to service patrons by phone at the front entrance.

“Thousands of books were damaged and we work tomorrow on trying to get them reshelved in a temporary location. We can’t thank enough those who came to our rescue tonight. Farmerville Police Department, Pafford, and Farmerville Fire Department made sure everyone was safe and building secure. The Union Parish Police Jury were amazing! Their entire crew and Emergency Preparedness contacted Read’s who opened up after hours to get us lumber to rebuild the wall temporarily. Staff, family, and volunteers pitched in to move bricks, debris, and over 3,000 books! City of Farmerville chipped in to remove brick debris. We’ve had Library patrons and friends contacting us with concern and volunteering to help! Praying for us! We are so blessed to live in a community who loves and cares for their library!” Union Parish Library