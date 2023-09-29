UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates, along with Union Parish School Resource Officers, recognized three staff members of the Union Parish High School and a student for their actions during a medical emergency on campus. On August 14, 2023, a student in the UPHS Agriculture Shop experienced a sudden medical emergency.

According to deputies, the medical emergency required immediate action, and staff members Kristen Hancock, Angelia Murphy, and Kiko Pryor, worked together to quickly alert deputies and began first aid measures on the student. Pafford EMS was contacted, and a student, Jorden Hill, assisted deputies with moving desks and other obstructions to provide access for paramedics to work.

The student who was enduring a medical emergency was then transported to the hospital. According to officials, the student was treated and released.

Sheriff Gates and deputies recently met with Hancock, Murphy, Pryor, and Hill and they were recognized for their quick actions during a challenging event and presented with a certificate of appreciation.