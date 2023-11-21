All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from 59-year-old Glenda Ricks of Farmerville, La., stating that her vehicle had been burglarized while at a residence near Bernice, La. Deputies were advised that she took her grandson to visit a friend and someone stole her prescription medication from her vehicle while they were at an unknown location.

According to authorities, they launched an investigation and soon learned that Ricks and her grandson, 18-year-old William Hembree allegedly conspired to sell Ricks’ prescription medication. The investigation and evidence revealed that Hembree allegedly facilitated the sale and Ricks drove the duo to the location to complete the transaction. Shortly after, Ricks and Hembree returned home, and Ricks contacted authorities to report that her medication was stolen.

Ricks and Hembree were arrested and booked at the Union Parish Detention Center. Ricks was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Criminal Mischief. Hembree was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Ricks’ bond was set at $41,000 and Hembree’s bond was set at $40,000 by a Third District judge.