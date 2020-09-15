Union Parish: FEMA releases Mobile Disaster Registration Center schedule

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — FEMA has announced the schedule for their Mobile Disaster Registration Centers.

The centers will be hosted at the following locations during the following times:

Marion, LA: Sept 16

  • Volunteer Fire Department
  • 390 Main Street Marion, LA
  • Contact: Mayor Danny Smith (318)-292-4715

West Sterlington, LA: Sept 17

  • Paron Baptist Church
  • 676 HWY 2 Sterlington, LA (318)-726-5432
  • Contact: Pastor Matt Coker (318)-726-5432

Downsville, LA: Sept 18

  • Volunteer Fire Department
  • 11616 HWY 15 Downsville, LA
  • Contact: Mayor Reggie Skains (318)-982-5263

Bernice, LA: Sept 21 & 22

  • Town Hall Parking Lot
  • 115 West 4TH St. Bernice, LA (318)-285-9071
  • Contact: Mayor Mildred Ferguson

Farmerville, LA: Sept 23 & 24

  • Courthouse Annex Building Parking Lot
  • 303 E. Water St. Farmerville, LA
  • Contact: Paula Strickland/Greg Gossler (318)-368-3296

