Union Parish: FEMA releases Mobile Disaster Registration Center schedule

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — FEMA has announced the schedule for their Mobile Disaster Registration Centers.
The centers will be hosted at the following locations during the following times:
Marion, LA: Sept 16
- Volunteer Fire Department
- 390 Main Street Marion, LA
- Contact: Mayor Danny Smith (318)-292-4715
West Sterlington, LA: Sept 17
- Paron Baptist Church
- 676 HWY 2 Sterlington, LA (318)-726-5432
- Contact: Pastor Matt Coker (318)-726-5432
Downsville, LA: Sept 18
- Volunteer Fire Department
- 11616 HWY 15 Downsville, LA
- Contact: Mayor Reggie Skains (318)-982-5263
Bernice, LA: Sept 21 & 22
- Town Hall Parking Lot
- 115 West 4TH St. Bernice, LA (318)-285-9071
- Contact: Mayor Mildred Ferguson
Farmerville, LA: Sept 23 & 24
- Courthouse Annex Building Parking Lot
- 303 E. Water St. Farmerville, LA
- Contact: Paula Strickland/Greg Gossler (318)-368-3296
