UPDATE (09/02/2023): According to Sheriff Dusty Gates with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boater who was thrown overboard earlier today has been rescued and is safe. A fisherman discovered the boater in the water with a life vest on and pulled them to safety.

The boat was still circling in the lake when authorities arrived, and they were able to wrangle the boat. The victim was treated on the shore for minor injuries.

We would like to remind everyone of the importance of wearing a life jacket when you are on the water. Life jackets can be critical in situations such as this one.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are currently on the scene of a boater that was reportedly thrown out of his boat in Lake D’Arbonne. The Union Parish 911 Center was notified that a boater was thrown into the lake near Woodyard Road.

At this time, deputies are working on the scene, and more information will be released as it becomes available.