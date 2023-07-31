UPDATE (07/31/2023): The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more information about an incident where a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 33. On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 12:10 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 33 near Hicks Frazier Road in Farmerville, La. Callers then reported that the driver was possibly trapped and the vehicle was on fire.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500, pulling a 35-foot camper trailer, was fully engulfed in flames where it had crashed into trees. Witnesses on the scene were able to pull the driver from the vehicle prior to the fire.

According to deputies, due to several small explosions from the trailer’s propane tanks, traffic was shut down and the victim was evacuated. Ward 5 Fire Department and Farmerville Fire & Rescue responded and extinguished the fire. The driver was transported to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also, a towing company employee suffered a medical emergency and had to be transported to a medical facility. The accident scene was cleared at 5:52 PM and the highway was reopened for traffic.

We would also like to thank the on scene witnesses who were quick to action and pulled the victim from the wreckage before further serious bodily injury occurred, and those on scene who rendered aid. These individuals are heroes and we are thankful for their willingness to risk their lives to help others The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

