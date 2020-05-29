Union Parish crash claims life of West Monroe motorcyclist

UNION PARISH, La. — A crash in Union Parish claimed the life of a West Monroe man on Friday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before noon on Highway 2 near Century Road.

LSP says that preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Harley Davidson, driven by 62-year-old Mark Flowers of West Monroe, was traveling east on Highway 2 behind a 2000 Ford Mustang. An uninvolved and unidentified third vehicle, that was traveling ahead of the Mustang, stopped for an oncoming vehicle before turning left onto Century Road. The Mustang was also stopped but continued on Highway 2 after the vehicle completed its turn.

For reasons still under investigation, LSP says that Flowers hit the brakes a short distance before the motorcycle was laid down. This caused Flowers to separate from the motorcycle, and then he struck the rear of the Mustang.

Police say Flowers was wearing an approved DOT helmet, but he sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Toxicology samples have been taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

