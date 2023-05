FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Union Parish Community Outreached team will host a Community Mental Health fair from 5:00 PM through 7:00 PM. The event will take place at the Willie David Jr. Center.

Photo courtesy from Union Parish Community Outreach Team

Vendors will be on hand providing information on services and programs available in the community. The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served.