Union parish church is burglarized

UNION PARISH, La (07/16/19)–A Union Parish church has been burglarized, not just once, but twice in the past couple of weeks. The pastor says God’s house is important to him and the church family. However, they aren’t letting this situation ruin their love, not only for others, but also the people to blame.



“At first I am a little bit aggravated, i’m wondering why would someone do that,” said Bill Smith, Pastor at Bird’s Chapel United Methodist Church.



About two weeks ago suspects entered and burglarized Bird’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and then again a couple days ago.



“Two things we know of, one was just an air conditioner in one of the small rooms and then we had a little money jar,” said Smith.



However this offering jar was more than just money, it was a way members could give a little bit extra .



“Every Sunday people would come in and put in a dollar, five dollars, or whatever. That built up our savings and gave the little church a little bit of security and provided for some ministry funds,” said Smith.



“We’re not real sure, but we didn’t find any actual force entry into the building,” said Dusty Gates, Union Parish Sheriff.



The Union Parish Sheriff’s Offices believes the same people committed both burglaries. .



“It’s kind of unusual for them to hit the same place twice, especially at a church,” said Sheriff Gates.



Pastor Bill Smith says it’s quite a coincidence considering the church is starting a new series about forgiveness.



“I’m thinking I need to love that person, I need to forgive that person, even if they are unwilling to change,” said Smith.



The church has decided to go about this situation with love, willing to help whoever burglarized their place of worship.



“He’s the reason that we can love and forgive, because we have been loved and we have been forgiven so much, we would be willing and eager and excited to help that person,” said Smith.



In the past, members have seen god provide exactly what they have prayed for. They believe this time won’t be any different.



“Our church had to have new air conditioning system, and the lord provided, and then we had to have a new roof, and the lord provided,” said Smith.

Police are still looking for the people involved.

If you have any information on this burglary, contact crime stoppers of union parish immediately at (318-368-9679) or you can submit a tip online.

