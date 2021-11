UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will be holding Christmas On The Square on Saturday December 4.

The event starts at noon with Candy Cane Lane with a Pet Parade at 4, Christmas Tree lighting at 6 and a Christmas Parade at 6:30.

They will also have vendors available from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.