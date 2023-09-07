All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Detectives of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the whereabouts of 41-year-old Lionel N. Cantu, who is described as a White male standing at five feet and 11 inches, weighing approximately 180 pounds. According to officials, Cantu is known to frequent the Downsville, West Monroe, and Eros areas.

Cantu has an outstanding felony warrant for Vehicle Burglary and Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cantu, call authorities at 318-368-3124.