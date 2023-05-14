Disclaimer: “All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.”

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 14, 2023, Farmerville Police Department officers along with Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Vergie Page Drive. When authorities arrived at the scene, contact was made with a witness, who informed them that a 15-year-old juvenile had been shot and transported to Union General Hospital.

During the investigation, evidence was collected from the residence, and witnesses were transported to the Farmerville Police Department for questioning. Officers and deputies went to Union General Hospital, where they made contact with the victim.

According to the victim, he and another juvenile, 14, were inside a bedroom with numerous other juveniles during the incident. The juveniles were partaking in normal conversation when the suspect allegedly waved a handgun and pointed it down in the direction of the victim.

The juvenile was struck in the lower calf when the gun discharged. The suspect fled the scene with other juveniles, and the victim was transported to Union General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Warrants were immediately issued for the suspect and signed by a judge.

Family members transported the wanted juvenile to the Farmerville Police Department. After further investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody on charges Injury and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a juvenile. The juvenile was issued a summons in lieu of arrest and released to a guardian.