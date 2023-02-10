All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish.

In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the victim was asleep until they heard an unknown individual enter their home and vehicle, stealing multiple items.

NBC 10 has learned that the victim discovered their living room in disarray and also learned that their vehicle was burglarized. According to deputies, the suspect allegedly took clothing items, tools, knives, and a cell phone.

The victim mentioned that a photo album, which did not belong to the victim, was in their living room after the burglary. After deputies examined the photo album, they observed a photo labeled as “Kourtnee Bourque.”

Deputies went on to identify the person in the photo as 34-year-old Kourtnee Joy Bourque due to recognizing the suspect from previous investigations. Several witnesses confirmed that Bourque was seen in the same area on several occasions prior to the burglary.

On February 6, 2023, Bourque was released from jail in another jurisdiction where she was serving time. She was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center. She is charged with Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and Simple Burglary Theft From a Motor Vehicle.