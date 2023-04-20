All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 18, 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received information that a stolen vehicle from Georgia may be in Union Parish, La. Deputies went on to locate the vehicle and performed a traffic stop in the Spearsville area.

According to a press release by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Noah Duran of Cumming, Ga. The vehicle was confirmed stolen by the reporting agency and Duran was placed under arrest.

During the traffic stop, officials made contact with a 16-year-old female. According to deputies, Duran admitted to helping the juvenile run away from home in Georgia and stated they planned to go to Arkansas together, allegedly to get her away from an abusive family member.

Duran was charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, and Fugitive from Justice. He also faces felony charges in Georgia.

He was booked in the Union Parish Detention Center.