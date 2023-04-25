All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made approximately 19 arrests in a three-day span. For a list of the arrests, be sure to view the table below.
|Name
|Age
|Hometown
|Offense (s)
|Joseph Darrell Zeigler
|39
|N/A
|Eros Scavenging
|Louis Sanders Zeigler
|52
|Eros, La.
|Eros Scavenging
|Johnathan Dale Davis
|21
|Monroe, La.
|Possession of Stolen Firearm
No driver’s License
|Tadarrius Demond Smith
|20
|Richwood, La.
|Possession of Stolen Firearm
|Johnathan Nike Jackson
|20
|Monroe, La.
|Possession of Stolen Firearm
Resisting by giving False Name
Warrant – Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish)
|Juvenile Male
|N/A
|N/A
|Possession of Stolen Firearm
|Savannah Sue Hart
|36
|Downsville, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Two Failure to Appear warrants
Tail Lamps
Switched Plates
Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection
Expired Driver’s License
No Insurance
Warrant – Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish)
|Lloyd Martin
|36
|New Road, La.
|Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution
Battery of a Correctional Officer
|Dennis Dewayne Douglas
|37
|Bastrop, La.
|Aggravated Flight From an Officer
Two counts of Resisting an Officer
Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Simple Damage to Property
No license plate light
Tail Lamps
Two Felony Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish)
|Tisha Nicole Lopez
|46
|Sterlington, La.
|Failure to Appear – Speeding
|Rachel Nicole Ates
|38
|Bernice, La.
|Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
No License Plate
No Registration
No Driver’s License on Person
|Christian Matthew Boudreaux
|28
|Hammond, La.
|Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution
|Kevin Derrell Grigsby
|44
|Minden, La.
|Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution
|Jason Edward Purvis
|45
|Downsville, La.
|Possession of Legend Drug
Tail Lamps
Warrant for Failure to Appear – Sale
Distribution or Possession of Legend Drug
|Matthew Franklin Simpson
|33
|Downsville, La.
|Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
|Jason Michael Hamblin
|51
|Columbia, La.
|Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended
Tail Lamps
Display of License Plate
|Erik Clayton Reppond
|40
|Farmerville, La.
|Warrant for Failure to Appear – No Fishing License
|David Dwayne McGee
|23
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution
|Kelli Nicole Mitcham
|44
|Bernice, La.
|Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sheriff Dusty Gates advised he is proud of the deputies and the results of their hard work on this detail. UPSO will continue to proactively work to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish. If you have any information concerning drug activity in our parish, please contact UPSO, Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, or your local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be submitted anonymously on our Mobile App.Union Parish Sheriff’s Office