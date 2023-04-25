All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made approximately 19 arrests in a three-day span. For a list of the arrests, be sure to view the table below.

Name Age Hometown Offense (s) Joseph Darrell Zeigler 39 N/A Eros Scavenging Louis Sanders Zeigler 52 Eros, La. Eros Scavenging Johnathan Dale Davis 21 Monroe, La. Possession of Stolen Firearm

No driver’s License Tadarrius Demond Smith 20 Richwood, La. Possession of Stolen Firearm Johnathan Nike Jackson 20 Monroe, La. Possession of Stolen Firearm

Resisting by giving False Name

Warrant – Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish) Juvenile Male N/A N/A Possession of Stolen Firearm Savannah Sue Hart 36 Downsville, La. Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Two Failure to Appear warrants

Tail Lamps

Switched Plates

Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection

Expired Driver’s License

No Insurance

Warrant – Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish) Lloyd Martin 36 New Road, La. Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution

Battery of a Correctional Officer Dennis Dewayne Douglas 37 Bastrop, La. Aggravated Flight From an Officer

Two counts of Resisting an Officer

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Simple Damage to Property

No license plate light

Tail Lamps

Two Felony Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish) Tisha Nicole Lopez 46 Sterlington, La. Failure to Appear – Speeding Rachel Nicole Ates 38 Bernice, La. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No License Plate

No Registration

No Driver’s License on Person Christian Matthew Boudreaux 28 Hammond, La. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution Kevin Derrell Grigsby 44 Minden, La. Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution Jason Edward Purvis 45 Downsville, La. Possession of Legend Drug

Tail Lamps

Warrant for Failure to Appear – Sale

Distribution or Possession of Legend Drug

Matthew Franklin Simpson 33 Downsville, La. Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Jason Michael Hamblin 51 Columbia, La. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Tail Lamps

Display of License Plate Erik Clayton Reppond 40 Farmerville, La. Warrant for Failure to Appear – No Fishing License David Dwayne McGee 23 Baton Rouge, La. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution Kelli Nicole Mitcham 44 Bernice, La. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia