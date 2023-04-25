All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made approximately 19 arrests in a three-day span. For a list of the arrests, be sure to view the table below.

NameAgeHometownOffense (s)
Joseph Darrell Zeigler39N/AEros Scavenging
Louis Sanders Zeigler52Eros, La.Eros Scavenging
Johnathan Dale Davis21Monroe, La.Possession of Stolen Firearm
No driver’s License
Tadarrius Demond Smith20Richwood, La.Possession of Stolen Firearm
Johnathan Nike Jackson20Monroe, La.Possession of Stolen Firearm
Resisting by giving False Name
Warrant – Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish)
Juvenile MaleN/AN/APossession of Stolen Firearm
Savannah Sue Hart36Downsville, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Two Failure to Appear warrants
Tail Lamps
Switched Plates
Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection
Expired Driver’s License
No Insurance
Warrant – Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish)
Lloyd Martin36New Road, La.Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution
Battery of a Correctional Officer
Dennis Dewayne Douglas37Bastrop, La.Aggravated Flight From an Officer
Two counts of Resisting an Officer
Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Simple Damage to Property
No license plate light
Tail Lamps
Two Felony Fugitive from Justice (Ouachita Parish)
Tisha Nicole Lopez46Sterlington, La.Failure to Appear – Speeding
Rachel Nicole Ates38Bernice, La.Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
No License Plate
No Registration
No Driver’s License on Person
Christian Matthew Boudreaux28Hammond, La.Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution
Kevin Derrell Grigsby44Minden, La.Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution
Jason Edward Purvis45Downsville, La.Possession of Legend Drug
Tail Lamps
Warrant for Failure to Appear – Sale
Distribution or Possession of Legend Drug
Matthew Franklin Simpson33Downsville, La.Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Jason Michael Hamblin51Columbia, La.Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended
Tail Lamps
Display of License Plate
Erik Clayton Reppond40Farmerville, La.Warrant for Failure to Appear – No Fishing License
David Dwayne McGee23Baton Rouge, La.Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution
Kelli Nicole Mitcham44Bernice, La.Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sheriff Dusty Gates advised he is proud of the deputies and the results of their hard work on this detail. UPSO will continue to proactively work to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish. If you have any information concerning drug activity in our parish, please contact UPSO, Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, or your local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be submitted anonymously on our Mobile App.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office