FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, the Union Museum of History and Art will showcase the artistic photographic works by Farmerville native, Dylan Jung. The exhibit, “All My Friends and Neighbors,” will detail Jung’s journey and experiences as a professional photographer.

A meet the artist reception will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exhibit will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 1 PM to 5 PM on Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.