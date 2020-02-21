Union Humane Society reaches out to public for donations to transport dogs by plane

UNION PARISH, La (02/21/20) — There isn’t an official animal shelter in Union Parish, and to deal with that, some residents are foster homes to stray dogs that need help; But after taking care of so many animals, the need for space is growing.

Stray dogs are common in the parish and some homes are now fostering 5 to 20 dogs just to give them a safe home.

“They were all pretty close to death. They were freezing cold, they were covered in more fleas than I had ever seen in my life,” said Julie Perry, Dog Foster in Union Parish.

Foster homes along with the Union Humane Society are now partnering up with a company called cloud nine aviation, which transports puppies to and from a shelter.

“They’re going to fly our animals to Bedford County Human Society in Pennsylvania,” said Donna Tawater, Union Human Society.

The Union Humane Society is reaching out to the community to fund the animal expenses to prepare them for the flight.

“If we get the money for that transportation, we can move the fosters that we have, we can put on the plane and move them up there, because they don’t have the stray problem that we have here,” said Tawater.

Once the dogs are sent on the plane to Pennsylvania, the foster homes can take in new strays.

“Every single one of us fosters at capacity, we need that plane so that we can put a large amount on there and continue what we’re doing,” said Perry.

Until the plane transportation becomes available, foster homes are asking for extra help to keep the roads clear from strays.

If you would like to donate money, food, kennels, dog houses, puppy pads or anything else, you can find the Union Human Society at their Facebook page here.