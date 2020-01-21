Union General Hospital teaches young girls about human trafficking and how to identify it

UNION PARISH, La (01/20/20) — Union General Hospital sponsors the “It’s a Girl Thing” Program. That program meets each month to discuss a different topic that’s relateable to young girls.

Since January is human trafficking awareness month, tonight’s event was meant to show the girls how to identify human trafficking and how they can protect themselves from becoming a victim.

“It’s real. It’s happening and to be safe,” said Jiame Brown, Community Outreach Coord. for Union General Hospital.

Human trafficking happens all around the world. The community at Union General is taking action and teaching the young girls of the parish what they can do if they see a sign of human trafficking.

“Usually we hear about things going on in California, Chicago, even New Orleans and Shreveport, but we know that sex trafficking is going on here in our parish and we just hope that they’ll get awareness from today,” said Brown.

Two agents from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco drove up from New Orleans and met with the girls who are involved in the it’s a girl thing program at the hospital.

They taught the girls how to be safe on social media and understand that anyone could be a human trafficker; a stranger, a neighbor, or even a family member.

“Do not let your guard down for any reason because you just never know,” said Brown.

“We need to bring awareness to our community in order for everybody to understand what’s going on and recognize the signs of human trafficking,” said Claudia Wade, It’s A Girl Thing Director.

Young girls between the ages of 12 and 17 learned about what they can do to protect themselves from becoming a victim and who they can talk to if they ever become a victim of human trafficking.

The “It’s a Girl Thing” program at Union General Hospital meets each month to discuss issues impacting young girls.

Their goal is to educate the girls throughout the parish on topics that will enhance their decision making skills and self-esteem.