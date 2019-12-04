Union General Hospital hosts a toy drive for children living in the St. Jude target home

UNION PARISH, La (12/03/19) — Union General Hospital’s CEO, Evalyn Ormond, says the hospital aims at not only serving their patients, but also going further and helping the needs of the community as well.

This year, they’re hosting a toy drive for the first time to give back to those in need.

“We decided to do our first toy drive that way we can help out the community. We are more than just treating illnesses. So we have several people in our community that are fighting cancer. So we decided to do the toy box for the target house that is in Memphis,” said Ginger Barkley, RN–Emergency Room.

St. Jude’s target house is an apartment style home where families and children stay while they are fighting cancer.

The hospital says they want to make Christmas morning a little brighter for the kids who live there.

To donate to the toy drive, pick up an unwrapped toy, bring it to the emergency room entrance at the hospital, and place it in the box.

Although this is the first year for the toy drive, the hospital strives to always help the community in any way possible.

“Union General’s really good about sponsoring different outreach programs. Helping locally. They sponsor several different events that go on throughout the Parish,” said Barkley.

All the nurses who work in the emergency room hope to fill as many boxes with toys as they can so that every child gets a Christmas they deserve.

“I…My family is very blessed and I feel like if I can help another family then I want to do that each year,” said Jessica Bankston, RN–Emergency Room.

The toy drive runs through Saturday, December 7th, but the hospital says the earlier you bring the toys, the better.