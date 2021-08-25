Union County woman accused of stabbing her 4-year-old son

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amber Armstrong
Photo Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office
BG Courtesy: Associated Press

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Union County woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old son.

Amber Armstrong
Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the hospital about a boy with cuts.

Deputies say the incident happened in Amber Armstrong’s home in around noon on Monday, August 23, 2021.

According to deputies, Armstrong took her son to the hospital and told the medical staff it was an accident.

Investigators say the information shows the child was stabbed.

Deputies say they have charged Armstrong with Domestic Battery-physical injury and Endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories