Union County woman accused of stabbing her 4-year-old son

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Union County woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old son.

Amber Armstrong

Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the hospital about a boy with cuts.

Deputies say the incident happened in Amber Armstrong’s home in around noon on Monday, August 23, 2021.

According to deputies, Armstrong took her son to the hospital and told the medical staff it was an accident.

Investigators say the information shows the child was stabbed.

Deputies say they have charged Armstrong with Domestic Battery-physical injury and Endangering the welfare of a minor.