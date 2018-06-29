Union County under heat advisory, local ambulance service sees increase in heat-related illnesses Video

UNION COUNTY, Ark. - 2018 June 29

Every day goes about the same for paramedic, Tom Wilson.



"Come in check off our units, check off our trucks, make sure all of our equipment is functional," said Wilson.

Those are things he can control, but what he can't predict is what type of calls ProMed Ambulance will take from day to day.

He can say the excessive heat has brought about a few commonalities.

"We've had an increase in call volume of heat-related emergencies."

The bulk of them come from people who work in direct heat: firefighters or constructions workers.

When the call comes, they gear up to go.

"The first thing, of course, is getting them out of the heat and properly assessing them and making sure that their blood pressure is ok, their pulse rate is ok, and they're getting plenty of oxygen."

The signs of heat illness began with weakness, jitters, and increased thirst.

The second stage is heat exhaustion.

You could pass out, get dizzy,m short of breath or have chest pains.

Heat cramps come next before the most dangerous level, heat stroke.

At this point, the body can no longer cool itself, but all of this is preventable.

"Avoid activities and work in the heat of the day," Ken Kelley, President, and CEO of ProMed Ambulance. "Remain indoors if possible in the heat of the afternoon until the temperatures can return back to normal. It's important to wear light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water."

They say if you do think you are experiencing a heat-related emergency don't guess, call EMS.

If you don't, you could find yourself needing paramedics like Tom and Ken to save your life.