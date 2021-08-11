Union County Sheriff’s Department searching for runaway teen

UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department are currently looking for assistance in locating 15-year-old Evan Vermilyea.

In a post on their Facebook page, they stated that it is believed that Vermilyea ran away from his home off of Moro Bay Highway during the evening hours of Wednesday August 10.

Vermilyea is described as being six feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. His destination and clothing description is currently uknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Evan Vermilyea, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.