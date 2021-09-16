UPDATE: Union County Sheriff’s Office finds human remains that could be missing Union County man

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department has been looking for Hunter Allen who was last seen in El Dorado since August 27th.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have a preliminary match to Allen from human remains that were found.

“The Sheriff’s Office regrets to report that remains have been recovered that have been preliminarily identified as possibly being those of Mr. Allen. The remains are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for proper identification,” says Ricky Roberts , Union County Sheriff.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) (September 2, 2021 10:52 a.m.)– The Union County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing person and needs your help. They are looking for Hunter Allen who was last seen in El Dorado; specifically the Wildwood area. Allen is described as a White male, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’10” tall, 160 pounds and tattoo sleeves on both arms.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who knows or has seen Allen to contact them immediately at (870)-864-1970.