Union County Sheriff's Office warn drivers not to text and drive

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:27 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

EL DORADO, Ark. - 2018 August 29

Lt. Walter Bass says coming by drivers who text are a dime a dozen, but when he does, they aren't lenient.

"When we see someone texting and driving, yes, we will stop them," said Bass.

The easy part is spotting them out.

"Kind of like a drunk driver," said Bass. "Weaving  all over the roadway, going from shoulder to middle line."

A study by the Center of Disease Control says texting while driving was higher among high school students in 35 states.

They say all 35 allowed drivers to get behind the wheel at a younger age.

In Arkansas, you can obtain a learner's permit at 14, but Lt. Bass says all drivers should take heed.

"You're 23 times more likely to be in a motor accident if you're texting and driving."

And if not, your wallet could pay the price.

A $195 fine will be coming your way.

Click here for a link to the study.

