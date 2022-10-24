FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Arts Council will host the fourth annual Makers Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 AM to 3 PM. The location for this event is the Willie Davis Recreation Center, 116 Cox Ferry Rd., Farmerville, La.

The fair will feature various crafts for sale, including Christmas gifts and decor, yard art, jewelry, toys, fabric art, baked goods, and other handmade items. Admission is free to the public.

Photo Courtesy of: Union Arts Council

We want people to come see how creative and talented regional people are. This is our mission. Tammy McKown, president of Union Arts Council

For more information, visit www.UnionArtsCouncil.com .