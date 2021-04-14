Unidentified pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Last night, shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to a release issued by the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 165 in close proximity to Ouachita Correctional Center.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 31-year-old Jeremy Badger of Monroe, was traveling southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane and struck.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted. This crash currently remains under investigation.