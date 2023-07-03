SWARTZ, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, July 3, 2023, just after 12:30 AM, the Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 139 at Luke Drive. This crash claimed the life of an unidentified female pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a driver of a vehicle traveling north on Louisiana Highway 139 observed a pedestrian wearing dark clothing lying in the roadway. The driver dodged the pedestrian and turned around to render assistance.

According to officials, a 2023 Toyota Crown was also traveling north on Louisiana Highway 139 and struck the pedestrian. According to officials, the unidentified female pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected and toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

If you know any information relating to this crash, you can contact the Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.