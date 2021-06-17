Under Armour national softball showcase coming to Monroe

A detail view of the yellow softball in a glove during an Grambling State University at Texas Southern University NCAA softball game on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 18-20, in Monroe, the Under Armour Softball Factory’s Cajun Classic will take place at the Ouachita Sportsplex. According to the Softball Factory, the event is expected to bring an economic impact of over $154,000 to Ouachita Parish.

Four divisions will compete in the Cajun Classic, which includes 14U, 16U, 18uA, and 18U. Each team will be guaranteed five games, which will be 90 minutes or 7 innings in length.

Admission is $8 per day or $15 for a weekend pass.

All games will be played at the Ouachita Sportsplex at 710 Holland Drive, Monroe, Louisiana 71203. Click here to view the tournament schedule.

For more information contact Scott Bruscato at 318.387.5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org.