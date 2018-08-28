Unclaimed Louisiana Lottery prize set to expire in a month

RUSTON, LA (09/10/19)--Ruston is in need of some help identifying two men who robbed four local shops and a state department. Catalytic converter theft is a crime that's more common then you'd think, but a local Ruston company never thought it would happen to them.

"To feel like somebody doesn't care about what we do to make a living and provide for our families ,they made it a problem for us starting out the day," said Gregg Terzia, Manager at Terzia's Rental.

Sunday night starting around 9:45, two white men robbed three local businesses on East Kentucky Street; Fastenal, Terzia's Rental, and Sexton Animal Health Center. They didn't stop there, they hit up a DOTD barn and daycare of a local church.

"When we first got here in the morning and my guys started cranking the vehicles and we noticed they were obviously a little loud," said Terzia.