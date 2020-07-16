ULM’s Sandel Hall open ‘Late ‘til 8” on Tuesdays to help students

As the University of Louisiana Monroe prepares to welcome students back for Fall 2020, Sandel Hall will be open “Late ‘til 8” to provide special after-hours for students and families.

Sandel Hall’s “Late ‘til 8” hours are 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 21-Aug. 11. Representatives from the offices of Admissions, Scholarships, Financial Aid, Student Success Center, and Registrar will be on hand to help new and returning students make sure they are all set for Fall 2020.

“We know this is a busy time, so we wanted to provide our services later in the day to accommodate students and families as they prepare to attend classes in the fall,” stated Michael Camille, Ph.D., Vice President for Information Services and Student Success.

Sandel Hall is the University of Louisiana Monroe’s “one-stop-shop” for student services.

ULM announced a HyFlex model of instruction for the Fall 2020 semester, which includes some face-to-face instruction. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 17.

