ULM’s Northeast Dr. between University Avenue and Bon Aire Drive closed 2-9 p.m. Friday

According to the ULM Office of Marketing and Communications, Northeast Drive will be closed tomorrow from 2-9 PM, Friday, Nov. 13.

This is the road between University Avenue and Bon Aire Drive.

The Office of Marketing and Communications says barricades will be left at the traffic lights on Northeast Drive and at Bon Aire Drive.

Traffic will be detoured to DeSiard Street and HWY 165.

This road closure will be in place for the ULM Atmospheric Science Program to conduct weather experiments from the Bayou DeSiard bridge.

