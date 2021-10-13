ULM’s New COVID vaccine mandate ruffling Warhawk feathers

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new COVID-19 mandate is going into effect at a local university. The University of Louisiana at Monroe will require online students to be fully vaccinated.

The university sent out a memo on Wednesday, October 13, saying all ULM students must submit COVID-19 vaccination information or request an exemption by October 22nd to avoid any difficulties with registration. Either of these requests can be completed online. Some students have mixed feelings about the mandate.

Stacey Lewis, a ULM student, “I think that for online students they shouldn’t have to be vaccinated because they’re and they’re not near anybody. I don’t think it’s really necessary.”

Another student, Pam Mundy, says, “I personally think that it’s kind of unnecessary to make everyone have to do that because not a lot of people are comfortable and to make people do something, that’s uncomfortable that just goes against our free speech and free choice. I think online students that don’t come in person or even if they do come in person, shouldn’t have to get vaccinated because they’re not really around people.”

At this time the university has nothing new to announce on this issue as vaccine mandates continue to roll out.