ULM’s Dr. Pamela Saulsberry named Louisiana Social Worker of the Year

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The University of Louisiana at Monroe says their very own, Dr. Pamela Saulsberry has been named Louisiana Social Worker of the Year.

Professor Saulsberry is the Executive Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at ULM.

According to a release, the award is given annually to the candidate who shows the best of the profession’s values and achievements through specific accomplishments.

Saulsberry is the recipient of many awards, but says this one means the most to her.

“Of all the awards I have been blessed to receive, this one means the most,” Saulsberry said, adding that she chose to become a social worker as an 18-year-old college freshman. Saulsberry said the six core values of the profession, especially service, social justice, and respect for the dignity and worth of persons, resonated with her then and continues to this day. “Social work is a calling, and I have never regretted answering that call,” she said.

Saulsberry has also served as ULM College of Business and Social Sciences School of Behavioral and Social Sciences director and the Social Work program coordinator.

“Dr. Saulsberry is an outstanding clinician, a brilliant teacher, and a tireless mentor, who has literally trained generations of students to the highest academic and ethical standards,” said William McCown. Ph.D., professor, and Interim Director and Program Coordinator of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences.

“Her sense of fairness, creativity, commitment, and compassion are known throughout the campus, the community, and the state,” he concluded.

Saulsberry will receive her award at the NASW-LA Conference in June.