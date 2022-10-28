MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — ULM’s 37th annual Chili Cook-Off is happening November 5, 2022, from 8 AM to 3 PM. The event will be located at the Pecan Grove on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus, next to Malone stadium.

The cook-off is open to the public. Teams will have a maximum of six members and must supply their equipment, and participants must cook their chili from scratch. There will also be a public tasting that begins at 1:30 PM. Participants interested in taste testing and judging can purchase one tasting of all participants’ chilis for $5. This purchase includes a vote for the People’s Choice Award. Additional votes can be purchased for $1.

Cooking begins at 8 AM, and winners will be announced at 2:30 PM. If there are any questions, please contact (318) 342-5420.

For full details about the Chili Cook-Off, including rules and parking instructions, click here.