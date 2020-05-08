ULM Women’s Golf Adds Transfer Dueringer to Roster

MONROE, La. (05-08-2020)– Chantal Dueringer, who competed the last two seasons for the women’s golf team at New Mexico State University, has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at ULM in August.

In nine career tournament appearances with the Aggies, Dueringer posted a 77.28 scoring average in 25 rounds.

“We’re pleased to announce the signing of Chantal Dueringer, a transfer student from New Mexico State University, to our ULM women’s golf program,” ULM Director of Golf Tim Baldwin said. “Chantal has an excellent golf swing and a solid foundation to build on. She’ll add quality depth to our team and should contribute immediately.”

“I chose ULM because of its great practice facility, which I believe will help me reach my full potential,” Dueringer said. “My goal is to gain confidence and have fun playing with the team.”

A native of Bregenz, Austria, Dueringer competed in four tournaments and produced a 77.60 stroke average in 10 rounds as a sophomore at New Mexico State in 2019-20. She recorded 26 birdies, and her .737 fairways hit percentage ranked fourth on the team. Dueringer finished tied for 29th in the season-opening Hobble Creek Fall Classic with an 11-over-par 224 (77-74-75).

A member of the Austrian National Team, she has extensive international experience, competing in both the European individual and team championships.

Dueringer, who competed in five tournaments during the summer of 2019, placed fifth in both the International Ladies Amateur Championships (80-77-79-79 – 315) and Austrian International U18/21 Championships (77-76- 226 – 379). She also finished 27th in the Danish International Ladies Amateur Championship (83-80-82 – 245).

As a freshman at New Mexico State in 2018-19, Dueringer participated in five tournaments, including the 2019 NCAA Cle Elum (Washington) Regional, and finished with a 77.07 stroke average in 15 rounds. She played a key role in helping the Aggies win the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Championship, carding a 10-over-par 223 (75-72-76) to capture 11th place. Dueringer finished tied for 11th at the Red Rocks Invitational with a 1-over-par 214 (71-75-68), including a career-best 68 in the third round.

She participated in six tournaments during the summer of 2018 and posted three Top 10 finishes. Dueringer claimed fourth in the Austrian Juniors U21 Golf Tour International (78-82-74 – 234), tied for sixth in the Austrian U18/21 International Championships (78-74-77 – 229), finishing just seven strokes behind the tournament champion, and ninth in the Australian International Ladies Amateur Championship (76-79-79-77 – 311). She also tied for 16th in the Czech International Ladies Amateur Championship (84-72-74-76 – 306).

Dueringer graduated from Sacre Coeur Riedenburg.

She is one of four newcomers to join ULM’s 2020-21 roster, joining Kaitlyn Montoya (Shreveport, Louisiana), Charlotte Fourdraine (Lachassagne, France) and Alessia Mengoni (Rome, Italy).

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.