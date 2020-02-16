ULM women’s basketball end their four game home stand against Georgia State

MONROE, La. — Georgia State’s women’s basketball team held ULM scoreless over the final 6:30 to leave Monroe with a 52-43 victory over the Warhawks.
The Panthers have now won four in a row to improve to 5-8 in the Sun Belt player. With Saturday’s win, GSU sweeps the regular-season series against the Warhawks.
The Panthers held ULM to 26% shooting from the field and just four points in the fourth quarter.
GSU grabbed the lead with two minutes left in the first quarter and never gave it back, leading for 28:41. They led by as much as 10 in the second half before ULM made a late run to cut the deficit to three, as close as ULM would get in the seocnd half.
Taylor Henderson led GSU in scoring with 10 points. Taylor Hosendove finished with eight points and eight rebounds with three assists. Eight of the nine Panthers that played scored and grabbed a rebound and all but two had an assist.
