MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, November 9, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe is hosting an annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony. This event starts at 10 A.M. and will be held at the Scott Plaza, next to the ULM Library.

Students, faculty, and staff of ULM, as well as members of the community who are veterans, will be recognized at the ceremony. The guest speaker will be Tim Sherman. Sherman is a two-time alumnus of ULM, with a Bachelor’s in Aviation and a Master’s in Education.

The media will be able to park in the Strauss Hall parking lot.