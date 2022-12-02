MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe will be hosting three press conferences the week of December 5, 2022.

Each press conference is listed below:

Press Conference 1

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM, there will be a press conference to announce the creation of a new $100,000 endowed scholarship for MBA students.

Press Conference 2

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM, there will be a press conference to announce the recipients of the ULM Opportunity Fund.

Press Conference 3

On Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:00 AM, ULM will hold a joint press conference with the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum to sign a new MOU between the organizations and announce the details of the MOU.

For more information, you can contact Adam McDonald at (318) 342-5445 or through email at amcdonald@ulm.edu.