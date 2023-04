MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, April 21, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host the 2nd Annual Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup Awards Luncheon. The event will take place at the Bayou Pointe Event Center at 11:30 AM.

At the luncheon, team awards will be given out and an Elevator Pitch competition will take place. The audience will vote for a winner, who will receive $2,000.