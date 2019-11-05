ULM to dismiss classes early on Wednesday ahead of President’s arrival

MONROE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Monroe will be closing shop early on Wednesday before the President arrives in Monroe.

According to ULM, classes will dismiss at 2 PM for students due to the expected road closures and heavy traffic associated with the President’s arrival. Staff will remain on campus until 4 PM.

The library, dining halls, and Activity Center will stay open like normal and all planned events will take place as scheduled.

ULM will resume normal hours of operation on Thursday, November 7.

