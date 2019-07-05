ULM student said a ‘loss of lives’ will happen if he fails to get degree

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) – (7/5/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, a University of Louisiana Monroe student is facing one count of cyberstalking related to a threat posted on social media.

According to an arrest warrant for Kevin James Conant, age 24, officers at the ULM Police Department learned Conant posted a death threat via the Snapchat messaging app.

“The threat appears to have been directed toward the university and those that conduct business here (student, staff, visitors, etc.),” the warrant states.

According to the report, the initial information regarding the threat was brought to the attention of the department by several university administrators who are in fear of Conant.

Read more at The News-Star.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.