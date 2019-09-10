ULM ski team celebrates their new boat for training

It’s an exciting day at ULM today as the water ski team celebrates their 2018 national championship win and their new ski boat for the upcoming season.

Team members received champion rings and took photos with the new boat. ULM’s water ski boat was given with assistance from b&l marine.

The school is very supportive of the team and hopes they can bring in a 30th national championship win this season. Athletes say they are very excited to have a brand new boat to train with.

“It means that the University is behind us. We love seeing the support from them and to get a brand new boat is just out of this world, like we could not ask for anything more,” said Brandon Schipper, Athlete on the Water Ski Team.

Staff and faculty attended the event in support of the team and hopes the boat will help secure that upcoming win. The ski team went back in the water today to train for more upcoming events.