MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting two upcoming concerts. Both concerts are free, and open to the public.

The two concerts are listed below:

The Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Biedenharn Recital Hall. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. for seating.

The Bayou Steel Spring Concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Biedenharn Recital Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for seating.