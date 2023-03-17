MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting two upcoming concerts. Both concerts are free, and open to the public.
The two concerts are listed below:
- The Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Biedenharn Recital Hall. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. for seating.
- The Bayou Steel Spring Concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Biedenharn Recital Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for seating.
I’m extremely proud of these students and their work, because this concert is not only a culmination of this semester’s work, but the entire eight months that we’ve been together. It’s been exciting to watch these students continue to grow in their musicianship, leadership and sense of community throughout this process.Dr. Kathryn Irwin, Visiting Assistant Professor of Percussion at ULM