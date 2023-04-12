MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts will host two concerts on April 19, 2023, and April 20, 2023. The first concert is on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 7:30 PM in the Brown Auditorium, and features the Concert and Symphonic bands.

The second concert is on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM in the Brown Auditorium, and features the Wind Ensemble. Both concerts are free, and open to the public Each night. Doors will open at 7:00 PM for seating.

Concert & Symphonic Joint Concert, Wednesday, April 19

The theme for the concert on April 19th is Portraits of America & Beyond.

I am extremely proud of these students and their hard work throughout this semester. These students balance school, work, and life – yet they make it a priority to continue playing their instruments and be involved in music. Their passion, love, and commitment for music-making is truly inspiring! Emmanuel Rodriguez Visiting Assistant Professor and Ensemble Director

Wind Ensemble “Masterworks” Concert, Thursday, April 20

ULM Wind Ensemble will present Masterworks.

This is some of the most challenging, exciting music that these students have prepared, and they are excited to show off their hard work. Dr. Parrish



For more information about ULM’s School of Visual and Performing Arts, visit ulm.edu/vapa.