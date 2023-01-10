MONROE La (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts will be hosting its First Annual Louisiana Horn Day. This event is free and will feature horn and horn-playing performances, masterclasses, and exhibits.

Brett Hodge, Principal Horn of the Omaha Symphony and Third Horn of the Grant Park Music Festival, will be the Guest Artist and Clinician. Houghton Horns of Keller, Texas, will provide exhibits.

Louisiana Horn Day was created to serve a three-fold purpose: to provide a state-level conference dedicated to the horn, to feature guest artists as well as students, university faculty, and professional musicians from around the state, and to promote membership in and awareness of the International Horn Society, the official organization for horn players worldwide James Boldin ULM Professor of Music

You can register for Louisiana Horn Day at 9:00 AM in the lobby of Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall. For more information, you can visit the website at https://www.ulm.edu/music/lahornday.html.