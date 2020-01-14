ULM president Nick Bruno announces retirement

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — University of Louisiana-Monroe’s President Nick Bruno has announced his plan to retire later this year.

According to our content partners at The News-Star, Bruno plans to retire by June 30, 2020.

Jim Henderson, CEO and President of the University of Louisiana System, said that ULS will work with the university to select the next leader.

To read the full article, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.