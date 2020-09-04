ULM names new University President

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe has a new president. The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System have named Ron Berry the ninth president of ULM.
Berry has spent his 25-year career at ULM and he is currently serving as the dead of the College of Business and Social Sciences.
A few weeks ago, the ULM Presidential Search Committee narrowed the field of six finalist to three candidates, Berry, Katrice Albert and Jeannie Kahn.
Former President Nick Bruno announced his plans to retire in January. Interim President Edwin Litolff was appointed in May.
Berry will begin his tenure as president next month.
