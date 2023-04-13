MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe is excited to announce the published release of the hardback edition of There’s a Bridge on the Bayou, written by Cindy Foust and drawn by Srdjan Marjanovic. The ULM Centennial Scholars Program offers fourth graders chances for higher education involvement and exposure as they grow up and eventually enroll at ULM during the University’s 100th anniversary in 2031, which will receive 100 percent of revenues.

Photo courtesy of the University of Louisiana Monroe

The public is invited to purchase their own hardback copy for $20 at ulm.edu/100.